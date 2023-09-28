Philadelphia looting aftermath: 52 people arrested, 2 cars recovered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple groups of looters took over Center City, North Philly and Northeast Philly streets Tuesday night.

Police said 52 people were arrested in connection to Tuesday night's events. Forty-nine of those people were adults, the remaining three were minors.

Because of the tactical response and good work by our officers last night, 52 individuals were arrested including 3 juveniles and 2 guns recovered. Criminal behavior should never be acceptable in our city because our communities deserve better! — John M. Stanford (@PPDCommish) September 27, 2023

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, known as "Meatball" was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city, according to police. She is alleged to have used her social media following to encourage people to participate in criminal activities in those locations. Police said she has been charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct.

Seven cars were stolen from a parking lot in the Northeast and only two have been recovered so far within the city limits.

The various stolen cars still at large include a 2021 black Ford Expedition, a 2006 Silver Infinity M35, a 2020 black Infinity G50, a 2018 blue Mazda CX5, and a 2021 gray Toyota Camry.

The cars that were recovered were a 2022 blue Volvo and a 2023 Chevy Camaro.

Philadelphia police are looking into several cars stolen in the Northeast Tuesday night and are investigating to see if they're tied to the looting incidents.

All Fine Wine & Spirit liquor stores in the city are now closed. Officials say at least 18 stores were looted in Philadelphia Tuesday night. Officials released a statement unsure when the stores will reopen:

Last night, at least 18 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Philadelphia were looted. Fortunately, no employees were hurt, although some were understandably shaken. Today, all FW&GS stores in Philadelphia and one in Cheltenham Plaza, Wyncote, Montgomery County, are closed in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred. We will reopen stores when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired. It is too early to tell how much was damaged or destroyed. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and we appreciate their patience and understanding.

A police car was also vandalized.