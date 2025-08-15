Watch CBS News
Watch live: Philadelphia officials giving "important labor announcement"

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials are giving an "important labor announcement" in a news conference on Friday.

Details on what the announcement is about are limited. 

Who: Mayor Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia leaders

What: News conference providing an important labor announcement

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: In the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming

This is a developing story and will be updated.

