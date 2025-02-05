Free Library of Philadelphia and Kansas City Public Library battle in Library Love Competition

Philadelphia library fans have until Friday to help Free Library of Philadelphia win a friendly competition against rival Kansas City Public Library in the Library Love Competition.

While both cities will face off at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, the American Library Association is tallying to see how many community members in both cities love their libraries.

Free Library of Philadelphia's spokesperson Mark Graham says it's been an amazing boost to see how much people love the Philadelphia library.

"I love the appreciation for the wonderful library staff," Graham said. "I'm moved by how important libraries are to Philadelphians."

Hundreds of comments from Philly library fans have poured in expressing everything from how the library's existence helped them find work and create community to the Free Library's commitment to inclusivity and free access to so many important resources.

"Keep the comments coming," Graham said. "We're following this closely and sharing the love around the Free Library. And we need to beat Kansas City! And finally, go Birds!"

Look for the Library Love Competition post on Free Library of Philadelphia's Facebook page and comment in the comment section on why Philadelphia should win before Friday.

It's all part of National Library Lovers Month celebrated throughout February.