Thunderstorms force ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia International Airport is asking travelers Tuesday to check flight status updates after many flights had a ground stop at PHL because of thunderstorms.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, PHL says weather-related delays are starting to drop but still check the fight status.

READ MORE: More than 100 flights delayed at Philadelphia International Airport

Flights heading to #PHLAirport are currently experiencing a ground stop due to thunderstorms. Weather-related delays impacting flights from PHL are decreasing. Check with your airline for flight status updates. https://t.co/QgE8QDKNQz — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 25, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. Multiple counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the storms move through.

The greatest impact of these storms is flash flooding but some damaging winds cannot be ruled out.