Thunderstorms force ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia International Airport is asking travelers Tuesday to check flight status updates after many flights had a ground stop at PHL because of thunderstorms.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, PHL says weather-related delays are starting to drop but still check the fight status.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. Multiple counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the storms move through.
The greatest impact of these storms is flash flooding but some damaging winds cannot be ruled out.
