Thunderstorms force ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia International Airport is asking travelers Tuesday to check flight status updates after many flights had a ground stop at PHL because of thunderstorms.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, PHL says weather-related delays are starting to drop but still check the fight status.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. Multiple counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the storms move through.

The greatest impact of these storms is flash flooding but some damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

