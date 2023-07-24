Watch CBS News
More than 100 flights delayed at Philadelphia International Airport

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Major airports in Northeast facing delays Monday
Major airports in Northeast facing delays Monday 00:22

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- Major airports in the northeast, including Philadelphia International Airport, are facing delays Monday afternoon.

A PHL spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia the Federal Aviation Administration is saying the weather is the cause of the delays.

According to Flight Aware, more than 150 flights were delayed to and from Philadelphia Monday morning and four were canceled.

Newark and JFK also reported similar delays Monday.

