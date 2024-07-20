Delays, cancellations continue at Philadelphia International Airport after cyber outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Problems continue at airports after the cybersecurity failure that has grounded thousands of flights and paralyzed operations worldwide.

There have been 26 cancellations and 158 delays at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

"I'm tired and stressed out to the max," said Jeffrey Crane.

It's been a long couple of days for Crane and his family. He said they were supposed to be on a flight from Allentown to Florida Friday before the outage changed their plans.

"First flight we got there at 4. It was early. That's all I know. And it was delayed for a couple hours. They kept saying they didn't know what was going to happen. They delayed it again and then they canceled it right before we were supposed to get on," he said.

Crane then went home to Scranton before driving more than two hours to Philadelphia International Airport. He said it was the closest airport that would get them to Tampa the fastest. And finally, they got a flight scheduled.

'I'm happy, but still stressed a little bit," he said.

"It was delayed and delayed again, " said Middlesex County resident Kathleen Smith.

Smith and her family shared a similar experience after their flight at Newark Airport was canceled. She said they drove all the way from Middlesex County, New Jersey to also get a flight to Florida in time to make it to her kid's baseball tournament.

"And I don't think there is anything you can do about it. Even the folks in the airports, there isn't anything they can do about it and they were all trying to be as helpful as possible," she said.

PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern said airlines are still in recovery mode.

"This hit all of the major hubs, Atlanta, Dallas [and] Chicago," she said. "Once it hits those hubs then it just cascades. And flights can't get here, crews can't get here to turnaround to go back out again."

While the work continues to resolve the issue, Redfern said it will be important to check with your airline to stay up to date with any changes. It's unclear when things will return to normal but progress is being made.

"Delta, United, Spirit seem to be still going through some issues, especially here flights getting to PHL," she said.