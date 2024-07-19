Computer outage Philadelphia impact includes flights, Amtrak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A widespread computer outage affecting Microsoft users worldwide is impacting flights at Philadelphia International Airport and Amtrak passengers in the Philadelphia region Friday morning, CBS Philadelphia has learned.

Multiple airlines that fly in and out of Philadelphia International Airport reported system outages which are affecting flights in Philadelphia. If you are traveling Friday morning, check the status of your flight before you head out.

A CBS Philadelphia photojournalist at 30th Street Station reported Amtrak customers having issues paying with a credit card and cash. Amtrak employees are helping customers with the issues.

Philadelphia Police reported email and internet issues to CBS Philadelphia, but say they are still able to respond to 911 calls.

In a Facebook post, the city of Philadelphia said it is aware of the international IT issue and is impacted. "9-1-1 and life and public safety systems remain functional. We continue to assess the full impact. City staff and employees are to still report to work to assist with critical support tasks related to the outage."

We also reached out to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. They tell CBS Philadelphia they are facing some computer issues there as well.

Wegmans Food Markets also reported that it is experiencing operations issues Friday morning. A representative told our CBS Philadelphia staff that they cannot access their WiFi connection and cannot access their food inventory. The representative said this impact is along the east coast.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for the latest developments.