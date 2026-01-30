Philadelphia-area residents face higher heating bills, but assistance is available

With the bitter cold settling in across the Philadelphia region, many families are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills — or worse, dealing with a heater that suddenly stops working.

Roe Minicozzi said she's had to bundle up and stay close to the portable radiator in her South Philadelphia home after her furnace stopped working nearly a week ago.

"I sit next to it all day," she said. "I don't think I can do another day here. I'm just, I'm frozen."

She said she contacted In Your Corner after struggling for days to find someone to come repair her broken heater.

"Four, five, six phone calls later, nothing," she said. "Then I reached out to you, and you gave me some information that was incredibly helpful."

CBS News Philadelphia connected her with Community Legal Services, which offers free help to low-income residents in the city, including applying for home heating assistance programs.

Roe Minicozzi spends most of her time at home bundled up near a portable heater after her home's furnace stopped working nearly a week ago. CBS News Philadelphia

"People should know that there are resources out there," Tue Ho, an attorney with Community Legal Service's energy unit, said.

Ho said many Philadelphians are aware of the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, but don't know how to apply or that they may qualify for several other programs at the same time.

Available LIHEAP assistance includes:

A cash grant, typically around $200 but up to $1,000, is sent directly to a utility company.

A crisis grant of up to $1,000 for households facing a shutoff or without service.

An emergency services program that can repair or replace a broken heating system for eligible homeowners.

Many residents are also unaware that LIHEAP can help with broken heaters, Ho said. When applicants indicate their heating system is not working, the state refers them to the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, which oversees repairs or replacements for eligible families. You can also contact the PHDC's heater hotline at 215-568-7190 to apply for repairs.

Additionally, utility companies like PECO, Atlantic City Electric and Philadelphia Gas Works offer low‑income payment programs. These programs can cap monthly bills based on income, sometimes reducing payments to as low as $10 to $25 per month, regardless of winter usage.

PECO and PGW also offer other hardship grants that can be used to resolve overdue balances.

PGW Hardship Fund: Up to $1,500 per season.

PECO's Matching Energy Assistance Fund: Up to $1,250, though funds are limited and awarded on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Ho urges anyone struggling with a high bill, a pending shutoff notice or a heating emergency to reach out now. Residents can contact Community Legal Services through its intake line or online. Assistance is also available at Neighborhood Energy Centers across the city, which help residents submit applications for LIHEAP and utility payment programs.

You can apply to LIHEAP through April 10.