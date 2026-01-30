Energy assistance programs can help you with repairs, too. Here's what to know With the bitter cold settling in across the Philadelphia region, many families are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills — or worse, dealing with a heater that suddenly stops working. Advocates say many people don't know they can qualify for multiple programs, and that some programs can cover important repairs. Josh Sidorowicz is In Your Corner with plenty of tips to keep your home warm and your bills covered.