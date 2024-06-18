Philadelphians enjoy music and picnics at the Mann Center despite heat wave

People enjoy picture-perfect summer night at The Mann as heat wave hits Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a picture-perfect night at the Mann Center on Tuesday as a breeze swept through after a scorcher of a day.

"It's glorious. I am so excited to be out here tonight," Michele Lofton said.

"I know there is always a breeze at the Mann, so I figured we'd be OK, and it's gorgeous out here. This is my favorite concert venue," Linda Absil said.

As the sun set, many people brought their own picnics to the lawn to enjoy the Philadelphia Orchestra's outdoor concert, which is a part of the Summer Picnic series.

To keep people cool, the Mann set up misting stations and water refill stations.

While the venue was packed, the heat did scare a few away.

"We had 11 people and we are down to five, so sorry, everybody, it worked out really great. It's not even too hot," Michele Meginley said.

Others said they were coming regardless.

"We were coming anyway. We were full-out coming anyway," Judyann Sheehan said. "We didn't care how hot it was today."