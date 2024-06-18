Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphians enjoy music and picnics at the Mann Center despite heat wave

By Kerri Corrado, Tom Gardiner

/ CBS Philadelphia

People enjoy picture-perfect summer night at The Mann as heat wave hits Philadelphia
People enjoy picture-perfect summer night at The Mann as heat wave hits Philadelphia 01:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a picture-perfect night at the Mann Center on Tuesday as a breeze swept through after a scorcher of a day.

"It's glorious. I am so excited to be out here tonight," Michele Lofton said. 

"I know there is always a breeze at the Mann, so I figured we'd be OK, and it's gorgeous out here. This is my favorite concert venue," Linda Absil said.

As the sun set, many people brought their own picnics to the lawn to enjoy the Philadelphia Orchestra's outdoor concert, which is a part of the Summer Picnic series

To keep people cool, the Mann set up misting stations and water refill stations.

While the venue was packed, the heat did scare a few away. 

"We had 11 people and we are down to five, so sorry, everybody, it worked out really great. It's not even too hot," Michele Meginley said.

Others said they were coming regardless. 

"We were coming anyway. We were full-out coming anyway," Judyann Sheehan said. "We didn't care how hot it was today."

Kerri Corrado
Kerri-Corrado-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Kerri Corrado joined CBS News Philadelphia Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 11:47 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.