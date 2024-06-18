Hot weather for a week around Philadelphia as heat wave grips region. Ways to keep cool and stay safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- NEXT Weather Alerts have been issued all week and into next week as a heat wave grips the Philadelphia region, with temperatures increasing to potential triple digits on Friday.

The June heat wave is expected to be the most intense in the area in years, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be in the mid or high 90s through Thursday but with humidity, it could feel like well over 100 degrees.

A heat advisory and an excessive heat warning mean that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken. The issuance of a heat advisory is important to raise public awareness that these precautions need to be taken. Heat advisories are also used to trigger other actions and regulations such as barring evictions, stopping customers' electricity from being turned off and changing requirements for people who work outdoors.

On Tuesday, the high temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees in Philadelphia but it's only getting up to 78 degrees at the Jersey Shore.

How to cool down in a heat wave

If you have a chance to get out of the city and away to the Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches or somewhere else along the ocean, this is a great time to do so. It's noticeably cooler at the shore and partly cloudy.

If you do head to the beach, listen to the lifeguards and make sure you're not swapping the danger of excessive heat for the dangers of the ocean.

You can immerse yourself in cool water without heading down the Shore by taking a cool or lukewarm shower or bath, or just soaking your feet in a tub. According to the University of Reading (in the U.K., not Pennsylvania) and a study involving researchers from Temple University Hospital, a lukewarm bath or shower will actually cool you down faster and prevent shivering. But if you want to slap a cold washcloth on the back of your neck- we won't stop you.

You might also want to avoid sugar and heavy meals. Digestion creates heat which can make it harder for the body to cool down. While we sometimes refer to spicy food as "hot," doctors say spicy food can actually cool you down as it can induce sweating, the body's natural cooling process.

It's also best to avoid using your stove and oven if you can, as that will heat up your home even more.

In a pinch, you could grab an ice cube and hold it on your wrist, ankle, neck or temple to get a rejuvenating cool feeling.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 94

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 95, Low 70

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 97, Low 73

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 100, Low 75

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 99, Low 75

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 97, Low 75

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert - heat. High 91, Low 76

