Philadelphia event gifts brand new hearing aids for free along with life-changing happiness

Cheers and tears filled a community event in Germantown where people received free hearing aids.

Living with hearing loss can be very isolating and some people who haven't been able to afford hearing aids got them Friday and it was life changing.

Modesa James, 55, was crying tears of joy after hearing clearly for the first time in decades.

Brand new hearing aids were provided to her for free by the Live Better Foundation that hosted the community event. James said it was overwhelming.

This event called the Gift of Hearing, provided hearing tests and then for those in need — custom fitted hearing aids that would normally cost anywhere between $2,000 to $6,000.

"This group of individuals may not have the access for hearing aids, not only because of the cost, but just the not knowing where to go," Jenifer Cushing, the founder of the Live Better Foundation, said.

Cushing, an audiologist, started the foundation to provide free hearing healthcare — a critical need for millions of people with hearing loss; many of whom can't afford hearing aids.

The reason this is so important — untreated hearing loss increases the risk for depression, dementia, and accidents.

Winifred Jones was at the event receiving a new hearing aid and was in disbelief.

Stephanie Stahl: "What's it feel like to be able to hear like this?"

Jones: "Well, I can't wait to go dancing."

At a feisty 94 years old, she's thrilled after years of struggling with her hearing.

The holiday gift of hearing, being more connected to the world. For James, it's a dream she never thought would come true.

"Its marvelous," she said.

James said she's most looking forward to talking with her family and watching television.