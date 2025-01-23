Surging New York Rangers defeat Philadelphia Flyers, 6-1

Hughes Fire forces more evacuations in California, and more news | Digital Brief

Defenseman K'Andre Miller had a goal and an assist and Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves as the surging New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Thursday night.

Braden Schneider, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Reilly Smith also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-1-3 since Jan. 2. New York won only three times in December.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

After Tippett scored his 14th goal 1:25 into the game, Schneider tied it with his third at the nine-minute mark of the first.

Edstrom then beat Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson for his fifth to put New York ahead 2-1 at 10:24.

Miller extended the lead in the second period with his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 8. Assists went to defenseman Will Borgen and Artemi Panarin, who leads the Rangers with 50 points, including 20 goals.

Chytil made it 4-1 early in the third.

Fox added a short-handed empty-netter late in the third before Smith scored on the power play.

Ersson made 31 saves for the Flyers, who entered having won five of six.

Takeaways

Rangers: Shesterkin is 6-0-1 in his last seven starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of those.

Flyers: Philadelphia is 12-11-4 against Eastern Conference teams this season, including a 5-6-1 record against the Metropolitan Division.

Key moment

Edstrom's goal midway through the first put the Rangers ahead to stay. The 24-year-old Swedish forward has three goals in his last seven games and has been effective on a line with Matt Rempe and center Sam Carrick.

Key stats

All six Rangers defensemen — Miller, Schneider, Borgen, Urho Vaakanainen, Fox and Ryan Lindgren — registered points.

Up next

Rangers: Host Colorado on Sunday.

Flyers: Visit the New York Islanders on Friday night.