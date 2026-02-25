How 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show will pay homage to America's 250th birthday

America's oldest and largest flower show is back this weekend. The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show is paying homage to America's 250th birthday through the theme "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening."

Philadelphia's flower show started nearly 200 years ago in 1829. Today, it's the nation's oldest and longest-running show, rooted in tradition.

Leslie Caneda and David Brink are part of the team at Robertson's Flowers building this year's exhibit for the show at their headquarters in Wyndmoor. The flower show is all that is on their minds right now.

"We've been in here working tirelessly for weeks," Caneda said, "but if we had more time, we'd take it."

CBS News Philadelphia

Robertson's Flowers president Taylor Ferry is a fifth-generation running the family-owned business. His great-great-grandfather started it all on Germantown Avenue in 1927.

"Pretty quickly, we went to our family history and the company history," Ferry said. "We turn 100 years old next year. We want people to take a trip down memory lane and do that with us through our windows."

Ferry's great-great-grandfather also started the tradition of participating in the flower show more than a century ago.

A medallion, from that first show, is etched "1901."

CBS News Philadelphia

"Trees have been in the show for more than 100 years," Pennsylvania Horticultural Society President Matt Rader said. "The flower show is new every year, so we've been doing it in some way for almost 200 years."

The first show at 7th and Chestnut streets came two years after the creation of PHS in June 1829. Over the years, the event has grown, themes have changed, but tradition remains.

"Part of our national story is people coming together to study, to learn, to do things they care about," Rader said. "It's something really unique to our country, and the creation of PHS is that story, and the creation of the flower show is that story."

It's a fact rooted in the why behind Robertson's drive to participate year after year.

"It's amazing to even feel like a part of it," Caneda said. "This is America. We're innovative, creative and we work together to build and create beautiful things and to be a part of that is huge."

The Philadelphia Flower Show is a fundraiser for PHS. The money raised during the event goes right back into Philadelphia neighborhoods through beautification projects, educational events and more.

"Rooted" starts on Saturday and runs through March 8.