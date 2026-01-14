Watch live: First look at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

In just a few weeks, the Philadelphia Flower Show will bloom inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Ahead of the annual celebration of all things flowers, plants and gardening, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is set to reveal renderings of this year's exhibits and events.

The theme for the 2026 show is "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening," and will bring to life "the personal stories, cultural traditions, and horticultural inspiration that connect us to plants, each other, and shape how we garden today," the PHS says.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's press conference live on our streaming platforms starting at 10 a.m.

The 197th Philadelphia Flower Show runs from Feb. 28 through March 8. Tickets are available to purchase online.