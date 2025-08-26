What's in Philadelphia teachers union's tentative deal with the school district? Parental leave, salary bump

School District of Philadelphia, teachers union reach tentative agreement as new school year starts

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the school district have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract that likely averts a strike and gives staffers salary increases and paid parental leave, according to the teachers union.

The PFT shared a list of "clarifications" about the tentative agreement on social media Tuesday. According to the post, members received the tentative agreement Tuesday afternoon.

Members still have to vote to ratify the deal.

The contract includes 3% raises each year and a $1,400 bonus in October 2025, the post says. It also ends the controversial sick leave policy known as 3-5-7-9 in favor of new absence guidelines. The previous policy required staffers to meet with their principal after using three days and then face additional disciplinary measures for taking more sick time.

The agreement also adds five weeks of paid parental leave for all new parents. Members of the union previously had no paid parental leave.

Before the agreement was reached, the union, which represents 14,000 teachers, librarians, school nurses, counselors, social workers and education professionals, was preparing to go on strike when the prior contract ended on Aug. 31.

The agreement was announced the night before the School District of Philadelphia's roughly 198,000 students returned for their first day of school on Monday.

Here are some other highlights from the union's list of key points:

Secretaries will receive additional salary increases beyond the 3%.

Nurses working toward a school nurse certification will be able to get up to $5,000 to help with the cost.

The allotment for teachers, nurses and school psychologists to spend on materials increases to $225.

The Pathways to Teaching program, formerly called the ParaPathway Program, will be open to all members of the bargaining unit who do not have teacher certifications to become certified teachers.

The contract creates a Special Education Tuition Assistance Program for teachers pursuing special education certification.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the union for more information about the contract and is waiting to hear back.

In a statement announcing the agreement on Sunday, the union called the deal historic and PFT President Arthur G. Steinberg said it will bring "three years of labor peace."

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said in the same announcement that the tentative agreement "honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship."