Monday was a day of big smiles and bigger memories as Philadelphia-area students head back to school

For Philadelphia parents, Monday was a day to cherish as students head back to school

For Philadelphia parents, Monday was a day to cherish as students head back to school

For Philadelphia parents, Monday was a day to cherish as students head back to school

It was all about backpacks, buses and bright smiles as thousands of students across Philadelphia and New Castle, Delaware, headed back to school Monday.

At Bache-Martin School in Fairmount, the excitement was palpable as families marked a major milestone: the first day of school for some of the city's youngest learners.

Chris Stokes, whose 5-year-old son Xavier started kindergarten, reflected on the moment.

"It's one I'll cherish forever," he said. "It's my second time around doing this, so it's special."

Xavier already knows what he's looking forward to this school year.

"Basically, dinosaurs!" he said.

For other families, the day was even more meaningful. Kelly Bonner's son, Maximillion, started kindergarten with his grandparents flying in from Germany to mark the occasion.

"I remember when he was born, and now he's going to school with a backpack," Bonner said through tears. "He's my little person and I'm so proud."

Over in New Castle, Pleasantville Elementary welcomed kids off the buses with high-fives from Billy Penn, while in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood, city officials rang the ceremonial bell at Steele Elementary to kick off the new school year.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington addressed concerns around SEPTA service cuts and a tentative agreement with the teachers union, offering reassurance.

"We're going to have a great school year despite all the challenges we have around us," he said.

For parents like Chris Stokes, Monday was a reminder to slow down and savor these fleeting moments.

"Life is so short," Stokes said. "You got to take the moments that are really precious like this and hold on to them and don't take them for granted."

Despite the ongoing challenges facing families and schools, Monday was about more than logistics. It was about creating memories that will last a lifetime.