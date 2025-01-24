Eagles vs. Commanders, Restaurant Week, Philly Tattoo Convention, other things to do this weekend

Meet the tailgate master who serves up a unique menu before every Eagles home game

Can we get a Go Birds? Philadelphia is buzzing as the Eagles extended their playoff run and look to take home the NFC championship Sunday. Even though the game is later this weekend, there's still plenty of fun in the Philadelphia area beforehand.

From delicious dining deals to a weekend-long tattoo convention, Philadelphia is where you'll want to be for a weekend of entertainment.

Eagles vs. Commanders in NFC title game

It's that time of year when Philadelphians greet one another with that one special phrase: "Go Birds" — or "E-L-G-S-E-S," if you're the mayor. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the NFC championship game for the second time in three years. This time, they'll face a divisional rival — the Josh Harris-owned Commanders Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets are for sale on Ticketmaster and range from about $685 to more than $4,000 each before taxes and fees.

Eagles fans were treated to a thrilling victory last Sunday in the snow against the Los Angeles Rams. Saquon Barkley delivered one of the most electrifying runs that fans (and himself) will remember forever.

The NFC championship will be the third time the Eagles and Commanders meet this season. The teams split the regular-season series. The Commanders have been on a postseason tear, dispelling the notion that they are "playing with house money." Their statement win over the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Detroit Lions, sent a clear message that they are not to be taken lightly.

Win, or go home. For a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans, don't miss out on the chance to catch the Eagles' final home game of the NFL season.

While you wait for kickoff, Eagles superfan E-Rock has a fresh hype video to get you pumped up to cheer on the Birds.

Eagles Drone Show at The Philadelphia Museum of Art

Eagles fans around Center City will want to keep their eyes on the sky Saturday night. An Eagles-themed drone show will fill the night sky over the art museum at 7 p.m.

Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop and the drumline will be there to make the night that much sweeter. And if you're in attendance, you may have a chance to win tickets to Sunday's game. Go Birds!

Center City District Restaurant Week

Philly is known for its walkability, beautiful murals and passionate sports fans. But the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection offers much more than just cheesesteaks and soft pretzels. On Sunday, discover the city's vast food scene at a discounted price during Center City District Restaurant Week.

A total of 124 eateries are participating, including a.kitchen, Prunella, Aki Nom Nom and Wilder. Two-course lunches are priced at $20, while three-course dinners range from $40 to $60.

So, If you're a foodie looking to sink your teeth into something good this weekend, there is no shortage of spots here in Philadelphia. The event runs through Feb. 1. Some participating restaurants may require a reservation.

27th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

Think about it. Where better to get your first tattoo than at a convention filled with the best tattoo artists from around the country? The Philadelphia Tattoo Convention returns with its 27th edition from Friday to Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors from across the country showcasing and collaborating their talents and styles for an incredible three-day event. Featuring tattoo contests and appearances by the reality TV show Black Ink Crew.

Tickets are available for $25 per day or $50 for a three-day pass. Doors open Friday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alt 104.5 Winter Jawn at Xfinity Live!

Alt 104.5's annual Winter Jawn concert will take over Xfinity Live! in South Philly on Saturday, and the best part is that tickets are free!

This outdoor event for all ages will feature performances by Judah & The Lion, Badflower, Dexter and The Moonrocks, Gigi Perez, and DJ Reed Streets. The fun starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets are free but must be reserved online. VIP tickets are available for $65 and include a prime viewing area of the concerts, a VIP-only area with a bar and restrooms and a three-hour open bar and buffet.

Andrew Santino at The Met

Comedian Andrew Santino is bringing the humor to The Met Philadelphia Friday night. When he's not holding court on the standup stage or stepping into the world of Hollywood for a movie or TV show feature, Santino hosts the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast and co-hosts the show, "Bad Friends." If you want to start the weekend out right, look no further than Santino's show at The Met on Friday night as part of his "Freeze Peach" tour.

Tickets start at $41.25.

Dancing With The Stars Live! at The Met Philadelphia

With over 30 seasons under its belt, Dancing With The Stars is reaching through the TV and will be performing live at The Met Philadelphia this weekend for the Live! - 2025 Tour. The show is on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Co-hosted by gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, special guest Joey Graziadei will join the Philly stop. Royersford, Pennsylvania native Graziadei was the recent season 33 winner of DWTS. He was also in season 28 of "The Bachelor" and runner-up on season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

On Live Nation, the all-in pricing for the event ranges from $108 to $612-plus. The DWTS website lists various VIP packages and upgrades including a backstage tour and more.

"Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, live, up-close and personal…for an unforgettable night that you won't want to miss!" as stated on the website.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Wells Fago Center

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The matchup between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will surely be one fans won't want to miss. Stephens, aka Lil Heathen, is coming into this fight with a winning 2-0-0 record, while Alvarez, aka The Underground King, has a record of 1-1-0. Tickets to this Saturday night special start at $40. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event begins at 8 p.m.