Center City District Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia on Jan. 19
Get your appetites ready, Philly. Center City District Restaurant Week is back for 2025.
From Jan. 19 through Feb. 1, dozens of restaurants will open their doors to diners looking to try discounted dishes.
Participating restaurants are adding three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for either $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20.
Reservations are encouraged and subject to availability, and tax, alcohol and gratuity are not included in the restaurant week menu prices.
Throughout restaurant week, participating BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities will offer parking for $10 or less from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. Click here for a list of parking locations.
From Asian cuisine to classic American pub food, see the full list of restaurants participating in the winter Center City Restaurant Week below:
- A.kitchen + bar
- Aki Nom Nom
- Alice Pizza & Restaurant
- Amada Philadelphia
- Attico Rooftop
- Banh Mi and Bottles
- Bank & Bourbon
- Barbuzzo Restaurant
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistro Romano
- Bleu Sushi Restaurant
- Bodega Bar
- Bud & Marilyn's
- Buddakan
- Butcher Bar
- City Winery
- Con Murphy's
- Condesa
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano
- Darling Jack's Tavern
- Del Frisco's Grille Philadelphia
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Devil's Alley
- Dolce Italian
- El Vez
- Estia Restaurant
- Fat Salmon
- Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
- Fork
- Forsythia
- Fringe Bar
- Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
- Garden Grille and Bar
- Gran Caffe L'Aquila
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Harper's Garden
- Iron Hill Brewery
- Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
- Jose Pistola's
- Kinme
- Kook Burger and Bar
- Koto Sushi
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- La Nonna
- La Sera Italiana
- La Viola Bistro
- La Viola West
- Las Bugambilias
- LaScala's Fire
- Liberte Lounge
- Little Nonna's
- Loch Bar
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- Marathon Grill (16th and Sansom)
- Marathon Grill
- McCormick & Schmick's
- Melograno BYOB
- Mercato BYOB
- Mixto
- Monster Vegan
- Moshulu
- Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse
- Ocean Prime
- Osteria
- Osteria Ama Philly
- Oyster House
- Panorama
- Patchwork
- Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pizzeria Vetri
- Porcini
- Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
- Restaurant Aleksandar
- Rex at the Royal
- Seafood Unlimited
- SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Square 1682
- Sura Indian Bistro
- Thanal Indian Tavern
- The Cauldron Philly
- The Morris
- The Twisted Tail
- Topside Tavern
- Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
- Village Whiskey
- Wilder