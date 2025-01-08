Center City District Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia on Jan. 19

Get your appetites ready, Philly. Center City District Restaurant Week is back for 2025.

From Jan. 19 through Feb. 1, dozens of restaurants will open their doors to diners looking to try discounted dishes.

Participating restaurants are adding three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for either $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20.

Reservations are encouraged and subject to availability, and tax, alcohol and gratuity are not included in the restaurant week menu prices.

Throughout restaurant week, participating BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities will offer parking for $10 or less from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. Click here for a list of parking locations.

From Asian cuisine to classic American pub food, see the full list of restaurants participating in the winter Center City Restaurant Week below:

A.kitchen + bar

Aki Nom Nom

Alice Pizza & Restaurant

Amada Philadelphia

Attico Rooftop

Banh Mi and Bottles

Bank & Bourbon

Barbuzzo Restaurant

Barra Rossa

Bellini

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bleu Sushi Restaurant

Bodega Bar

Bud & Marilyn's

Buddakan

Butcher Bar

City Winery

Con Murphy's

Condesa

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano

Darling Jack's Tavern

Del Frisco's Grille Philadelphia

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Devil's Alley

Dolce Italian

El Vez

Estia Restaurant

Fat Salmon

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant

Fork

Forsythia

Fringe Bar

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant

Garden Grille and Bar

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Hard Rock Cafe

Harper's Garden

Iron Hill Brewery

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse

Jose Pistola's

Kinme

Kook Burger and Bar

Koto Sushi

La Famiglia Ristorante

La Nonna

La Sera Italiana

La Viola Bistro

La Viola West

Las Bugambilias

LaScala's Fire

Liberte Lounge

Little Nonna's

Loch Bar

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

Marathon Grill (16th and Sansom)

Marathon Grill

McCormick & Schmick's

Melograno BYOB

Mercato BYOB

Mixto

Monster Vegan

Moshulu

Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Ocean Prime

Osteria

Osteria Ama Philly

Oyster House

Panorama

Patchwork

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pizzeria Vetri

Porcini

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Restaurant Aleksandar

Rex at the Royal

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Square 1682

Sura Indian Bistro

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Cauldron Philly

The Morris

The Twisted Tail

Topside Tavern

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Village Whiskey

Wilder