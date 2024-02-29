Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan captured after fleeing Philadelphia hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan who fled from police custody after he was discharged from a Philadelphia hospital on Monday.

U.S. Marshals will hold a news conference to announce details on the arrest at 4 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the news conference in the player above or streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.

Bordan escaped Philadelphia police custody early Monday morning. Police said the 29-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital's Episcopal campus in Kensington after complaining of pain while in custody. After he was discharged, police say Bordan ran from officers, still handcuffed.

The U.S. Marshals said Bordan was seen on video running into a home near Hope Street in North Philly just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Following a press conference Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals released a new video, they said, showing Bordan leaving that Hope Street home. The video shows someone opening the door to a gold Honda. Bordan then gets in but is still cuffed. The car, the U.S. Marshals Service said, then drives away from the area.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals joined the search for Bordan, and hours later, they said, he was nearly caught.

After learning he frequented a home on West Columbia Avenue in West Philly, Clark said the Marshals knocked and announced their presence just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Clark said Bordan then bolted out the back door and jumped onto nearby SEPTA train tracks.

"The male ran north on the tracks and investigators were unable to cut off his avenue of escape," Clark said.

Clark said no one in the home is facing charges. There have been no sightings of him since.

"Just to be so close yesterday is heartbreaking that we weren't able to get him, but you have to remember that residence was just a place he was known to frequent -- that he's been spotted at before," Clark said. "Otherwise instead of having 10 personnel coming out, we probably would've wanted 20, 30 personnel to make sure that he didn't get out. The other thing that hampered us yesterday was the weather. At 3:15 yesterday, it was extreme weather, raining hard, cloud cover, and the embankment that he jumped down, we had investigators there but it wasn't worth their safety to jump down that embankment."

Alleem Bordan, prisoner who escaped from Episcopal Hospital on Feb. 26, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The U.S. Marshals Service says Bordan was last seen wearing all black and was free of handcuffs. They added the escapee has a history of drug use and may have access to firearms.

"We are considering Bordan possibly armed, dangerous and undoubtedly desperate," Clark said.

"At this point, I'm just going to say, we're waiting for another confirmed sighting, we have a team of talented investigators working around the clock," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or provide tips to the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-865-TIPS or online at www.usmarshals.gov.