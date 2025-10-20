Keon King charged with burning stolen car connected to Kada Scott's kidnapping in Philadelphia, DA says

Keon King, the man accused of kidnapping Kada Scott in Philadelphia earlier this month, has been charged with arson for allegedly burning the car used in Scott's abduction and prosecutors are preparing to file murder charges against him pending more information from the Medical Examiner's Office.

New charges filed against King, 21, include arson, causing a catastrophe, conspiracy and related offenses, prosecutors said Monday.

King allegedly burned a stolen 2008 Hyundai Accent prosecutors believe was used to move Scott to various locations, including the vacant Ada H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown, where Scott's remains were found Saturday in a shallow grave. Police sources believe Scott died within 20 minutes after she left work on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Investigators have not yet said how Scott, 23, died. Prosecutors said Monday the Medical Examiner's Office is actively working on determining the cause of Scott's death.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he's "confident homicide charges will be brought" against King, but prosecutors are awaiting more information to "very precisely confirm everything we need for probable cause."

Prosecutors are also looking at other people for their possible criminal involvement with Scott's kidnapping.

Krasner and Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski provided an updated timeline during Monday's press conference.

Prosecutors said the Hyundai Accent was stolen from the 6600 block of Sprague Street on Friday, Oct. 3.

Scott went missing from her workplace at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill the next day, on Oct. 4.

Investigators said the Accent was reported on fire in the 2300 block of 74th Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Prosecutors said the car was then towed to a junkyard and compacted. The fire prevented the collection of DNA evidence, investigators said.

Prosecutors said video from a rec center near the vacant school where Scott's body was found shows the car on location. They said police also cross-referenced the video with cellphone evidence, placing King at all of the locations involved in the investigation.

Police searched the area of the vacant Ada H. Lewis Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 15, finding at least two pieces of personal property belonging to Scott. Another tip over the weekend led investigators back to the area, where Scott's body was found on Saturday.

"Last week, we received a tip to go to the Ada Lewis Middle School. Investigators went, did a thorough search. Essentially, what the new tip was this weekend was go back," Toczylowski said. "It was, 'Go back, she's there, look again.' And they did give more specific details in terms of where to look, and ultimately, that is what led us to her."

Kada Scott's family released a statement Monday saying, in part, "We kindly ask for space and privacy at this time as we process the heartbreaking events of the past few weeks. Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world. Please continue to keep us in prayer as we navigate this unimaginable loss. Our hearts are broken beyond measure."

"Kada was deeply loved. Her light, kindness, and beautiful spirit will forever remain in our hearts," Scott's family's statement said.

King will have a bail and preliminary hearing related to the arson and related charges on Monday or Tuesday, prosecutors said.