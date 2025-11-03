Sunny, pleasant Election Day in Philadelphia region, tracking rain this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Election Day Tuesday will bring a return to sunshine, but the wind gusts will pick up as a warm front approaches the Philadelphia area.

Umbrellas are not needed, sunglasses are! Tuesday highs are mainly in the low 60s — pleasant and seasonable Election Day weather for voters.

Wednesday will be beautiful with some areas closer to 70 than 60, but the winds will continue out of the south and southwest, gusting to 30 mph ahead of a cold front at night that could bring a stray shower, and then a notable cooldown for Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s.

The weather turns more unsettled toward the weekend, with one system bringing a few showers Friday night into Saturday. A second system could bring more widespread rain late on Sunday. By Monday, we may have the coldest high temperature yet this season, with mid-upper 40s expected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 63, Low 47.

Wednesday: Almost warm. High 69, Low 41.

Thursday: Much cooler. High 59, Low 49.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 65, Low 37.

Saturday: A shower or two. High 67, Low 57.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 46.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 47, Low 42.

