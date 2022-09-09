Philadelphia Eagles win-loss predictions for 2022 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long offseason of retooling the roster, expectations are high for the Eagles this season. They added A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis and several other difference makers.

Ultimately, the Eagles will go as far as Jalen Hurts will take them this season, but the additions come as the team has one of the easiest schedules in the league.

Let's take a look at the Eagles' regular season schedule and predict their record game-by-game:

Week 1: Eagles at Lions, Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Last season, the Eagles dominated the Lions, 44-6, in a season-altering win.

While I think the Eagles win this game, the oddsmakers have kept the line at a close 3.5/4 points in favor of Philadelphia, so don't expect a blowout.

Detroit will be better, but the Eagles are the much more talented team.

Prediction: Win.

Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

The Vikings will be a challenge for the Eagles in their home opener on Monday Night Football, especially their receiving core and running back Dalvin Cook.

The crowd will be hectic at Lincoln Financial Field, but Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will be a little too much for the Eagles' defense.

Prediction: Loss

Week 3: Eagles at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

For the first time in his career, Carson Wentz will face the team that drafted him. And the reports out of Washington haven't been great.

Prediction: Win.

Week 4: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Super Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson will return to Philadelphia with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first time since he was fired in January of 2021.

It'll be interesting to see how the Eagles approach his return pregame.

I'm sure fans will cheer him on -- as they should. But once kickoff hits, he will be the enemy.

Prediction: Win

Week 5: Eagles at Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

The Cardinals will be a tough road game for the Eagles early in the season, and they might be desperate for a win by Week 5.

Arizona starts off the season by playing the Chiefs, Raiders, and Rams in three of their first four games.

Kyler Murray outdueled Hurts when he was a rookie in 2020, but that was in his third start. Plus, Murray will be without DeAndre Hopkins – his favorite target.

The Eagles will get their revenge this time out in the desert.

Prediction: Win

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m.

Last year, the Eagles played the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Dallas and it got ugly fast. It wasn't even close.

But a lot has changed in a year.

While the Eagles added talented players to the roster during the offseason, Dallas did the opposite. Amari Cooper? Gone. So is wideout Cedrick Wilson and defensive end Randy Gregory. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith is out until at least December, which led the Cowboys to signing former Eagles great Jason Peters.

This should be a good one at Linc, but in the end, the Eagles will pull away.

Prediction: Win

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

In the battle for Pennsylvania, the Steelers will travel across the state to the Linc with question marks at quarterback.

Mitch Trubisky will start Week 1, but who knows how long that will last. By this time, Kenny Pickett might be the starting quarterback.

Prediction: Win

Week 9: Eagles at Texans, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles' defense beat up on bad offenses last season. Expect that to continue with their improved personnel, despite the short week.

Prediction: Win

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles, Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m.

This one should be fun.

Wentz returns to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.

I'm sure the Philly crowd will give him a nice warm welcome.

Prediction: Win

Week 11: Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

The Eagles were very good against the run last season, but Jonathan Taylor will do Jonathan Taylor things to their defense.

Prediction: Loss

Week 12: Green Bay Packers at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers lost his favorite weapon, Davante Adams, during the offseason. But he's the back-to-back MVP for a reason. He'll find a way to win this game.

Prediction: Loss

Week 13: Tennessee Titans at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

Does Brown have this one circled on the calendar? Maybe. Eagles win convincingly with a huge game from Brown against his former team.

Prediction: Win

Week 14: Eagles at New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

The Giants gave the Eagles some issues last year, especially late in the season when their defense frustrated Hurts. But with the Eagles' new offense, it'll be a different result this season.

Prediction: Win

Week 15: Eagles at Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m.

On paper, this should be one of the Eagles' easiest games of the season. But, the NFL is a weird place.

The Bears game is in the middle of a three game road trip and before games against Dallas and New Orleans, so they could be looking ahead.

Prediction: Loss

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys, Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m.

This game could have huge NFC East implications. After the Eagles won the early season matchup, the Cowboys win to split the series.

Prediction: Loss

Week 17: New Orleans Saints at Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

This will be the fifth straight season the Eagles play the Saints. The series so far is split 2-2.

The Eagles have won the past two – both with Hurts starting at quarterback.

Prediction: Win

Week 18: Giants at Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, TBD

Last year, the Eagles rested their starters in the final week because they had a playoff spot locked up. I think that happens again.

Prediction: Loss

Eagles' record prediction: 11-6

If this becomes true, the Eagles will top their winning total by two games and most likely win the NFC East over the Cowboys.