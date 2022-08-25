Cowboys' Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith out indefinitely with torn hamstring: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' biggest rival has suffered a massive loss on their offensive line. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith's hamstring tore and come off the bone in Wednesday's practice, according to a report from ESPN.

Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith’s hamstring tore and came off the bone, per sources. He could have surgery as early as today, pending meeting with doctors. He is out indefinitely, and is unlikely to return before December. https://t.co/t5HPYHB1D9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

ESPN reports that Smith could have surgery as early as Thursday, pending a meeting with doctors, and he's unlikely to return before December.

Smith was hurt as he went to block linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a running play. He was able to walk to the locker room without any help, and initial tests revealed Smith's ACL in his left knee was intact, ESPN reported.

Smith's absence will be a huge loss for the Cowboys and will have major implications on the race to win the NFC East.

Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler and protector of Dak Prescott's blind side, has been a mainstay on the Cowboys' offensive line since 2011.

With the season approaching, it's unclear who will replace Smith in the Cowboys' starting lineup. They could elect to sign a player or make a trade due to their lackluster in-house options.

Here's a nugget about potential replacements from CBS Sports:

"The other in-house options are 2021 fourth-round pick Josh Ball, who has largely struggled during training camp; 2022 fifth-rounder Matt Waletzko, who has played exclusively on the right side during camp and is coming off an injury; and veteran swing tackle Aviante Collins, who has played just five games since going undrafted out of TCU in 2017."

Since 2016, the Cowboys have a 41-24 record with Smith in the lineup compared to 17-15 with him out of the lineup, according to StateMuse.

The Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams within their first five weeks of the season, and Smith will miss all of those games.

The Eagles' first game against the Cowboys is on Oct. 16 on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will also travel to Dallas on Christmas Eve to play the Cowboys in Week 16. Maybe he'll be back by then.