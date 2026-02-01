Watch CBS News
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts named to Pro Bowl for third time

By
Alexandra Simon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't heading back to the Super Bowl, but he is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games.

The team announced Hurts was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl for the third time in his career on Friday, tying former Eagles Randall Cunningham, Norm Van Brocklin and Bobby Thomason for the second-most appearances by a quarterback in franchise history. Donovan McNabb holds the record for most Pro Bowl selections by an Eagles quarterback with six.

Hurts replaces Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on the NFC roster, and joins teammates Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean and Cam Jurgens as Philadelphia's Pro Bowl selections.

Seattle and Darnold will take on the New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye in Super Bowl LX.

Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named to the initial roster back in December, but has since been replaced with the Chicago Bears' Nahshon Wright.

Hurts led the Eagles to their second consecutive NFC East title this season, during which he threw a career-high 25 touchdown passes and become the third player in Eagles history to record a perfect passer rating.

The Eagles' journey to back-to-back Super Bowls was cut short in the wild card round with Philadelphia's 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2026 Pro Bowl flag football game kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. in San Francisco, California. 

