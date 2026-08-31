Uar Bernard, Joshua Weru land on Philadelphia Eagles practice squad after 53-man roster cuts

One day after the Philadelphia Eagles trimmed their roster to 53 players, the team announced it signed 13 players to its practice squad Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

Here's the list:

DT Uar Bernard

LB Chance Campbell

WR Britain Covey

DT Gabe Hall

OLB Keyshawn James-Newby

C/G Jake Majors

T John Ojukwu

RB Dameon Pierce

S Maximus Pulley

OLB Mason Reiger

RB Carson Steele

OLB Joshua Weru

S Cole Wisniewski

Uar Bernard, Joshua Weru land on Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

Bernard and Weru, the international players who were both waived Sunday, cleared waivers Monday and landed on the team's practice squad.

Bernard and Weru were both part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program — the same program Jordan Mailata went through before becoming the Eagles' starting left tackle.

Bernard was a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft from Nigeria, while Weru joined the team as an undrafted free agent.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said the two have been "fine" but have "a long way to go."

NFL teams can have 16 players on their practice squad, but they can have a 17th member through the IPP. Bernard or Weru could be designated as an IPP participant.

Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster notes

In the team's first 53-man roster of the 2026 season, there were a few surprises, including keeping four quarterbacks on the roster.

The team announced Sunday it was keeping Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton.

At wide receiver, the Eagles are keeping six players as they prepare for life without A.J. Brown with DeVonta Smith as the team's No. 1 option in the passing game. Along with Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore made the cut.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, the team's big defensive acquisition in the offseason, also made the 53-man roster, which means he's off the physically unable to perform list. Greenard missed all of training camp with a pectoral strain. By making the cut, Greenard could return within the first month of the season.