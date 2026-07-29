Eagles place edge rusher Jonathan Greenard on PUP list to begin training camp

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' key offseason acquisitions is beginning training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard suffered a pectoral strain while lifting before training camp, the team announced Wednesday.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn't believe Greenard's injury is a long-term concern.

"One of the things that we know about Greenard is that he's going to be ready to play," Roseman said during the first press conference of training camp. "I think training camp is so important, practice is so important, but when you have a guy like that who prepares the way he does, who has the experience in the NFL the way he does, you know he's going to be ready to play when we start the season."

Philadelphia acquired Greenard in an April trade with the Minnesota Vikings and then signed the veteran edge rusher to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Greenard joins an Eagles defense that needed pass-rushing help. The 29-year-old was limited to 12 games last season because of a shoulder injury. He tallied three sacks in 2025.

Two seasons ago, Greenard registered 12 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Vikings. He finished 11th in the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year voting with one first-place vote.

The Eagles' defense lost three starters in free agency: edge rusher Jaelan Phillips signed with the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Nakobe Dean signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and safety Reed Blankenship joined the Houston Texans.

Eagles players reported to training camp Tuesday and Wednesday was the first day of practice.