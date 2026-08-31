Former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue signing with Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, report says

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, according to a report from ESPN Monday night.

Blue was waived by the Cowboys on cutdown day Sunday after spending one year in Dallas. He was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft.

Blue only played in five games last season with the Cowboys, rushing for 129 yards on 38 carries and one touchdown. He caught one pass for five yards.

The Eagles hosted Blue for a top-30 visit before the 2025 draft. He spent three seasons at the University of Texas, where he rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2024 season. He also hauled in 42 catches for 368 receiving yards and another six scores.

Blue joins an Eagles practice squad that already includes two other running backs, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele. The Eagles have a deep running back room on their 53-man roster that includes Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.

The Birds trimmed their roster to 53 players Sunday on cutdown day heading into the 2026 season.

The 53-man roster can change before the team's regular season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13, but the team kept four quarterbacks and four tight ends. The team waived international players Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru, but then added them to the practice squad Monday.