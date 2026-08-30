Here's the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for 2026 season
The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season is here, and the team is keeping four quarterbacks. International players Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru also didn't make the initial cut.
The Birds had until 6 p.m. Sunday to make cuts to their roster following Friday's preseason finale.
The Eagles' roster could change before the regular season opener vs. the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13, but here's who made the cut.
Quarterback (4)
Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton
Running back (3)
Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley
Wide receiver (6)
DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore
Tight end (4)
Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, E.J. Jenkins
Offensive line (10)
Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris
Outside linebacker (5)
Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr., A.J. Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie
Defensive line (5)
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young
Linebacker (4)
Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.
Defensive backs (9)
Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Andrew Mukuba, Quinyon Mitchell, Marcus Epps, Jonathan Jones, Cooper DeJean, Michael Carter II
Special teams (3)
Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood
Who did the Eagles release or waive?
Here's a list of players the Eagles released and waived at Sunday's deadline:
Released
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Britain Covey
- WR Danny Gray
- OLB Tarron Jackson
- G Michael Jordan
- RB Dameon Pierce
- TE Stone Smartt
- CB Ambry Thomas
- CB Shaun Wade
- WR Quez Watkins
Waived
- DT Uar Bernard
- DT David Blay
- CB Isaiah Bolden
- C Zeke Correll
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- LB Brandon George
- DB Kapena Gushiken
- DT Gabe Hall
- T/G Myles Hinton
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
- TE Cameron Latu
- LB Deontae Lawson
- DB Jaylen Mahoney
- C/G Jake Majors
- RB Jordan Mims
- T John Ojukwu
- S Maximus Pulley
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- S Andre' Sam (injured)
- RB Carson Steele
- WR Samari Toure
- WR Tahj Washington
- OLB Joshua Weru
- T Cameron Williams
- DT Zion Wilson
- S Cole Wisniewski
Eagles place two players on IR
The Eagles placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett and tight end Grant Calcaterra on injured reserve, which means they'll miss at least the first four games.