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Here's the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season is here, and the team is keeping four quarterbacks. International players Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru also didn't make the initial cut.

The Birds had until 6 p.m. Sunday to make cuts to their roster following Friday's preseason finale

The Eagles' roster could change before the regular season opener vs. the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13, but here's who made the cut. 

Quarterback (4)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Running back (3)

Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Wide receiver (6)

DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore

Tight end (4)

Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, E.J. Jenkins

Offensive line (10)

Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris

Outside linebacker (5)

Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr., A.J. Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie

Defensive line (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young

Linebacker (4)

 Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

Defensive backs (9)

Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Andrew Mukuba, Quinyon Mitchell, Marcus Epps, Jonathan Jones, Cooper DeJean, Michael Carter II

Special teams (3)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

Who did the Eagles release or waive? 

Here's a list of players the Eagles released and waived at Sunday's deadline: 

Released

  • LB Chance Campbell
  • WR Britain Covey
  • WR Danny Gray
  • OLB Tarron Jackson
  • G Michael Jordan
  • RB Dameon Pierce
  • TE Stone Smartt
  • CB Ambry Thomas
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • WR Quez Watkins  

Waived

  • DT Uar Bernard
  • DT David Blay
  • CB Isaiah Bolden
  • C Zeke Correll
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • LB Brandon George
  • DB Kapena Gushiken
  • DT Gabe Hall
  • T/G Myles Hinton
  • OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
  • TE Cameron Latu
  • LB Deontae Lawson
  • DB Jaylen Mahoney
  • C/G Jake Majors
  • RB Jordan Mims
  • T John Ojukwu
  • S Maximus Pulley
  • OLB Jose Ramirez
  • S Andre' Sam (injured)
  • RB Carson Steele
  • WR Samari Toure
  • WR Tahj Washington
  • OLB Joshua Weru
  • T Cameron Williams
  • DT Zion Wilson
  • S Cole Wisniewski  

Eagles place two players on IR

The Eagles placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett and tight end Grant Calcaterra on injured reserve, which means they'll miss at least the first four games.

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