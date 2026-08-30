Here's the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season is here, and the team is keeping four quarterbacks. International players Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru also didn't make the initial cut.

The Birds had until 6 p.m. Sunday to make cuts to their roster following Friday's preseason finale.

The Eagles' roster could change before the regular season opener vs. the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13, but here's who made the cut.

Quarterback (4)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Running back (3)

Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Wide receiver (6)

DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore

Tight end (4)

Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, E.J. Jenkins

Offensive line (10)

Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris

Outside linebacker (5)

Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr., A.J. Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie

Defensive line (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young

Linebacker (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

Defensive backs (9)

Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Andrew Mukuba, Quinyon Mitchell, Marcus Epps, Jonathan Jones, Cooper DeJean, Michael Carter II

Special teams (3)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

Who did the Eagles release or waive?

Here's a list of players the Eagles released and waived at Sunday's deadline:

Released

LB Chance Campbell

WR Britain Covey

WR Danny Gray

OLB Tarron Jackson

G Michael Jordan

RB Dameon Pierce

TE Stone Smartt

CB Ambry Thomas

CB Shaun Wade

WR Quez Watkins

Waived

DT Uar Bernard

DT David Blay

CB Isaiah Bolden

C Zeke Correll

WR Erik Ezukanma

LB Brandon George

DB Kapena Gushiken

DT Gabe Hall

T/G Myles Hinton

OLB Keyshawn James-Newby

TE Cameron Latu

LB Deontae Lawson

DB Jaylen Mahoney

C/G Jake Majors

RB Jordan Mims

T John Ojukwu

S Maximus Pulley

OLB Jose Ramirez

S Andre' Sam (injured)

RB Carson Steele

WR Samari Toure

WR Tahj Washington

OLB Joshua Weru

T Cameron Williams

DT Zion Wilson

S Cole Wisniewski

Eagles place two players on IR

The Eagles placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett and tight end Grant Calcaterra on injured reserve, which means they'll miss at least the first four games.