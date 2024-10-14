Eagles players shake off Nick Sirianni's sideline outburst: "We just let him be him"

This wasn't Nick Sirianni's first rodeo. He's been involved in plenty of sideline outbursts in his four seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This time, Sirianni upped his game with his tantrums. His yelling and showboating were directed at Eagles fans, the pulse of the city and the heartbeat of the most beloved franchise in Philadelphia.

Eagles fans live, breathe and die football. Their mental state depends on how the football team fares on fall Sundays, setting the tone for the course of the week. When the Eagles win, the work week is a little easier.

When Sirianni taunts the fans, it's personal. In the locker room, it's personal too.

"If he could play he'd go out there right now, but playing for a coach like that is something we harp on and get behind, because like I said if he could strap it up, he would, too," said C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Sirianni's antics to Eagles fans certainly crossed the line in Philadelphia. The players didn't know what their head coach did, but they understand the city. The "Fire Nick" chants were out at halftime. The team was booed on their first series, a three-and-out. They survived against the lowly Browns, a team that has their own problems with Deshaun Watson.

"When you ain't doing your job," said DeVonta Smith, "that's what's gonna happen around here."

There was Sirianni, basking in the glory that was an Eagles victory. Making sure the same people who jeered him for three hours on a Sunday were aware of who came out on top.

"That's Nick. Nick's gonna be Nick. I don't blame him," Smith said. "There's nothing to react to. We know how Nick is. We appreciate the energy that he brings... We just let him be him."

Sirianni is aware the coach typically takes the heat over the players, win or lose. He's a living embodiment of the Patrick Star in the arena meme (you know the one), willing to take all the hits necessary to deflect the criticism of his players.

He reads what's being said. The players appreciate how Sirianni goes to bat for him.

"It's just a reassurance of, you know, we trust who you are," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "We trust where you are as a coach, and we know we can build with you...He's done a really good job of being able to have conversations and honestly try and map things out, you know, and some things take time."

"I'm excited for him and his growth and continue to see where he's going, and I think it'll continue to help our football team," Hurts said.

A few of the Eagles leaders admitted they talked to Sirianni and wanted him to be more authentic. While Sirianni took it too far, the players in that locker room like this version of Nick.

At the end of the day, that's all that matters.

"I just told him to be him," said Brandon Graham, who became the first player in Eagles history to play 200 regular season games on Sunday. "We just want people to be themselves. At the end of the day, he's taking a bunch of heat and we got a lot of stuff on him. We got his back."

"Philly can be hard," Graham said. "I know all about it. Like I do it every day, I know they gonna eat the words that they say. I know that's what Nick is saying too. And every chance that he gets, he'll let them know."