Meet the South Jersey man celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run with a home light show

Philadelphia Eagles fan in New Jersey lights up home with display synced to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

Philadelphia Eagles fan in New Jersey lights up home with display synced to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

Philadelphia Eagles fan in New Jersey lights up home with display synced to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

A house in Hammonton, New Jersey, is on the road to victory.

"One minute of song takes approximately 80 hours of programming," Bill Paulus said. He is the man behind a Philadelphia Eagles' fight song light show.

"I do Halloween, Christmas and this of course was the add on," Paulus explained.

Spread across the lawn on Madison Avenue, there are 5,000-8,000 computer programmed lights dancing to "Fly, Eagles Fly."

Paulus estimates it takes about a month to set up. He programs the light show himself and the light show is synced to radio station 92.9.

"We did this one in 2017 when they went to the Super Bowl … and of course they won," Paulus said with a smile.

During the last Super Bowl run two years ago, he wasn't able to do all of this. Now that the Birds are in the big game once again, these lights are shining bright, and Paulus is hoping the Eagles win it all.

"When you come out here and you see people dancing, see kids singing, makes it all worthwhile," Paulus said.

The lightshow on Madison Avenue South in Hammonton runs every night from 5 to 10 p.m. and will continue at least through the night of the Super Bowl.