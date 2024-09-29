What time is the Eagles game today? What to know as the Birds take on the Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles won a nail biter of a game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and now look to improve their record to 3-1 during a second week on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams are 2-1 heading into Sunday's game. Here's what Birds fans need to know before kickoff in Florida.

What time do the Eagles play today?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on FOX. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+.

Midnight Green in the Bay 🦅👀 pic.twitter.com/szL6aaiFho — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2024

Eagles injury report

The Eagles will be without some of their stars Sunday after last week's game against the Saints took out several key players.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is out again with a hamstring injury that's kept him off the field since Week 2.

On Friday, the team ruled wide receiver DeVonta Smith out for Sunday due to a concussion he suffered against the Saints. Lane Johnson, who also sustained a concussion last week, was downgraded to out hours before kickoff.

To help beef up the lineup in the absence of Brown and Smith, the Eagles announced Saturday that they've activated wide receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross from the practice squad.

Impact of Hurricane Helene on Sunday

Florida's Gulf Coast is in the early stages of recovery after being slammed by Hurricane Helene last week.

While Raymond James Stadium is dry Sunday, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater were hit with some of the worst flooding from the storm. Helene destroyed parts of the infrastructure for bridges, roads, sewer, water and electricity on all of the Pinellas County barrier islands, so there is no water, sewer or electricity.

Some Philly fans had to cancel their plans to travel for the game altogether, while others told CBS News Philadelphia they had to move hotels ahead of the storm.

By kickoff time Sunday, it'll be 85 degrees in Tampa with the chance for some passing showers. By the end of the game, temps could climb up to 90 once showers move out.

Former Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady calling Eagles-Bucs game

Though most famous for his tenure as quarterback for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady played three seasons in Tampa Bay, from 2020-2022.

Brady joined the FOX Sports broadcast team for the 2024-25 season, and will be calling the game Sunday with Kevin Burkhardt.

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Nick Foles, beat Brady and the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.