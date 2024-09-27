Philadelphia Eagles rule DeVonta Smith out with concussion for Buccaneers game

Jalen Hurts will be without one of his top offensive weapons in Tampa Bay this weekend. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles ruled wide receiver DeVonta Smith out for their Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers because of a concussion.

A.J. Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Brown could suit up, but the Eagles may be deploying some gamesmanship by not listing their top two wideouts as out before game time. He was a limited participant in the Eagles' practice Friday.

Lane Johnson, who is also nursing a concussion, was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Smith and Johnson each suffered a concussion in the Eagles' 15-12 win over the Saints in New Orleans last week.

In the fourth quarter, Smith was knocked out of the game after he was hit by Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd after officials were reluctant to blow the whistle at the end of the play. Smith was in the process of being brought down by several Saints defenders when Boyd delivered the hit.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sounded off on Boyd's hit, calling it the "dirtiest s--- I ever saw in football."

Brown has missed the past two games because of his hamstring injury.

With Smith out and Britain Covey on injured reserve — he was also hurt in the Saints game — the Eagles' receiving corps will be depleted against the Bucs.

Factoring Smith out, the Eagles' wideouts include an injured Brown, Jahan Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson. Parris Campbell and John Ross are on the Birds' practice squad, and at least one will be elevated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game. Campbell played in the New Orleans game.