Philadelphia Eagles rule A.J. Brown out of Buccaneers game due to hamstring injury

And another one bites the dust. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday without another one of their key wide receivers, A.J. Brown, the team announced Saturday.

It was a toss-up whether or not Brown would be back to play in Week 4 of the NFL season. Although he was a limited participant in the Eagles' practice Friday, Brown is still recovering from a hamstring injury that's kept him off the field since before the Birds' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

On Friday, the Eagles announced they'll be missing yet another wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, as he recovers from a concussion following a heavy hit against the Saints in Week 3.

In the fourth quarter, Smith was knocked out of the game after he was hit by Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd after officials were reluctant to blow the whistle at the end of the play. Smith was in the process of being brought down by several Saints defenders when Boyd delivered the hit.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sounded off on Boyd's hit, calling it the "dirtiest s--- I ever saw in football."

Wide receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross were elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

The Eagles added in their game status update on Saturday, that linebacker Devin White is also out of Sunday's game due to a personal matter. White, a first-year Eagle, hasn't played in any game so far this season

According to CBS Sports, White suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the Eagles season opener against the Packers in Brazil. White was a healthy scratch for Week 2 and 3.

Lane Johnson is still questionable for the Bucs game. Johnson was limited in practice Friday after a concussion against the Saints.