Philly fans brought together by Eagles Autism Foundation share bond that goes beyond game day

Philadelphia Eagles fans share bond that goes beyond game day

You'll find Eagles fans all across the city of Philadelphia, but Chaz Elliot and Tom Byrne are two friends who bond over more than just their love for the game.

Chaz always speaks highly of Tom, and vice versa.

"He's my best friend at the Eagles stadium" Chaz said. "We hang out a lot."

Tom said Chaz is "a once in a lifetime guy. I call him Big Dog."

A nickname in reference to Chaz's favorite player, Brandon Graham.

Chaz and Tom met five years ago through the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Together they host special events to raise money for the charity. Earlier this month, they teamed up as celebrity bartenders and raised more than $7,000.

Sure, Chaz and Tom were there to collect money for a good cause. But the Eagles Autism Foundation is more than an organization for these close friends.

"It gives us a community. A family," they said.