Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Mya Danielle

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

You may know him as Smitty, Skinny Batman or the Slim Reaper. 

At home, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is known as dad, but soon you can add husband to the list.

Smith got engaged to his girlfriend Mya Danielle on New Year's Eve.

He proposed on the rooftop terrace at the W Hotel in Center City.

Danielle and Smith posted last week that they are also expecting their second child. 

Hopefully Smith will be able to get a ring of his own this February.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
