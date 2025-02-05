Philadelphia Eagles themed beers, cocktail recipes and drink specials for your Super Bowl LIX party

Philadelphia-area breweries are celebrating the Eagles' playoff run with new Birds-themed beers

If you want an adult beverage in your hand while watching the Eagles play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a slew of Philadelphia-area bars and breweries have you covered.

You don't have to resort to green-dyed Budweiser or Miller, either: craft breweries across Pennsylvania are taking care of business with a slew of Birds-themed brews — or you could grab a cocktail or a green citywide.

By the way, if alcohol's not your thing and you're more of a coffee drinker, we recently featured I Knead Coffee, a Philadelphia coffee shop that's making "Philly Special" Eagles-themed drinks from the "A.J. Brown sugar shaken espresso" to the "Saquon Sparkley" cold brew with green edible glitter.

Without further ado, here's a run of the green alcohol gamut. Please drink responsibly, never drink and drive, and don't spill it when you're jumping off the couch to celebrate a Saquon Barkley home-run rush or a Jalen Carter sack.

Philadelphia Eagles cocktails you could make for your Super Bowl LIX party

There are myriad ways to turn a drink green, and we won't get into all of them here. Just remember that any green ingredient can be muddled or mixed to give something a little jolt of the Eagles' lucky color: think limes, green apples, melon or even cucumber.

Liqueurs incorporating those aforementioned flavors also tend to lend a green color — as does chartreuse, or something more intense like the spirit absinthe.

We took a look around for some recipes you might want to grab for your Eagles-themed cocktail hour before you break out the pesto pizza, broccoli, guacamole and other green foods for gametime.

Eagletini recipe from @HostingGirlEra

@HostingGirlEra posted this "Eagletini" drink recipe on Instagram and we love the idea. The recipe combines 2 ounces of the Eagles' Bird Gang vodka, 1 ounce of pineapple nectar juice, a half ounce of lime juice and splashes of blue Curaçao and green edible glitter.

HostingGirlEra made this ahead of the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders so maybe it's good luck. Mix up all the ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and then strain into your favorite glass.

Eagles Blue Hawaii recipe from @DrinkoWithRico

Don't let the name fool you! This drink comes out green in the Reel posted by @DrinkowithRico on Instagram.

He combined three-quarters of an ounce each of vodka, white rum, blue Curaçao and sweet and sour mix, plus three ounces of pineapple juice. The resulting color isn't quite Kelly Green or midnight green, but it's close enough.

Or if you're having a large crowd, you could give Rico's Christmas Party Punch a try — the end result does turn out green.

"Penn's Woods" from Fine Wine and Good Spirits and Bluecoat Gin

On the savory side, make use of green herbs like dill and basil to give this cocktail an Eagles color.

The Penn's Woods cocktail recipe has been shared by the Pennsylvania state-run liquor store Fine Wine & Good Spirits as well as Philadelphia Distilling's Bluecoat Gin brand.

The vibrant green Penn's Woods cocktail features gin, vermouth, citrus juice and "Penn's Woods" syrup, made from dill, basil, coriander and simple syrup. Courtesy FWGS.com

The recipe calls for an ounce and a half of gin, a quarter ounce of extra dry vermouth, three-quarters of an ounce of Penn's Woods syrup and a half ounce of fresh lemon or lime juice. Mix those ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, strain over an ice-filled glass and top with club soda.

You can make the Penn's Woods syrup with a half cup of fresh dill, a quarter cup of fresh basil, two tablespoons of ground coriander and two cups of simple syrup, combined in a blender and strained.

If you need a fancier vibe, check out this $25 Eagles citywide

The Sofitel Rittenhouse hotel has its own take on the citywide special, or the shot and beer combo. You can find it in the hotel's Liberté restaurant and lounge.

"The perfect combination, it's refreshing but also a powerful kick," said the hotel's beverage director Rus Yessenov.

This special includes a Kronenbourg lager — the most popular French beer — and a shot of green chartreuse.

"We have the green, we have the French influence, and we have the local. So it's a win-win-win for us," Yessenov said.

Philadelphia-area breweries brew Eagles-themed beer

From "Fly Like an Eagle" to "Mike & Merrill," there are plenty of beers that commemorate Philadelphia Eagles fandom and this playoff run.

While many are IPAs there is something for everyone. Plenty of these are available on the brewery premises or in cans for you to take home for your Super Bowl party.

Evil Genius in Philadelphia's Fishtown

Evil Genius Beer Company has the Fly Like an Eagle IPA once again for the seventh year in a row.

Trevor Hayward, founder and owner, says it's a "mango wooder ice" IPA made with lots of fresh mango puree and vanilla.

A fresh pour of "Fly Like an Eagle" IPA at Evil Genius' HQ in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

"Just delicious and easy to drink," he said. You can see more about the beer in the video atop this article.

Evil Genius first brewed the beer before the Eagles made it to Super Bowl LII and then won, defeating the New England Patriots.

Second Sin in Bucks County

This brewery with two locations in Bucks County has "So Juicy it Hurts," an IPA, and Philly Advantage, a hazy IPA featuring art of the infamous "tush push" on the can.

Conshohocken Brewing Company in Conshohocken, Pa.

These beer purveyors in Conshy have a "Philly Special Hazy IPA" called Mike & Merrill, in honor of radio broadcasters Mike Quick and Merrill Reese.

Brewery ARS in South Philadelphia

Brewery ARS on Passyunk Avenue whipped up a South Philly Special hazy IPA with a design featuring the underdog masks from the Super Bowl LII run.

On top of that, the brewery also has the Tush Push hazy IPA.

Victory Brewing in Pennsylvania

This brewery with multiple locations in Pennsylvania and one in Charlotte, North Carolina is selling its special release "Road to Victory" smooth IPA, a clear homage to the Eagles' fight song.

Sly Fox Brewing in Pennsylvania

Another brewery with multiple locations in the Keystone State, Sly Fox has its Blitz lager on special all week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. The brewery's Pottstown and Phoenixville locations say they're offering $9 growler fills of Blitz and $9 four-packs (while supplies last).

Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville

A throwback to the 2022 playoffs and the run to Super Bowl LVII, Stable 12 Brewing offers an "It's a Philly Thing" American light lager. Per the brewery's website, the beer has notes of dried lemons, fresh baked bread and a hint of citrus.