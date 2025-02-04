Philadelphia artists create personalized sneakers and gear for Eagles fans and players ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia artists create custom outfits and shoes for Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl, fans are turning to local artists for custom sneakers and jerseys to show their team spirit.

Atlantic City-based sneaker artist Jelishka Maldonado has been working around the clock, airbrushing one-of-a-kind footwear for Eagles lovers eager to stand out.

"The craze is individuality," Maldonado said. "Everybody wants to be different. Everybody wants to be seen. And they want to stand out."

That demand isn't just coming from fans — players are joining in, too. Maldonado has designed five pairs of cleats this season for Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. On Sunday, Rodgers is expected to take the field in a Flintstones-inspired pair featuring the phrases "Let's Hunt" and "Yabba Dabba Doo."

Eagles fans are spending hundreds of dollars on custom kicks, often requesting designs that pay tribute to their favorite players.

"A local guy, he wants Saquon's number on them," Maldonado said.

The trend extends beyond sneakers. Philadelphia-based artist Nelly Jabbarnia has seen a surge in orders for custom jerseys, including a hand-painted design of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle.

"I wanted to wear something sick for the last game," Jabbarnia said. "And it was a hit!"

After posting the design on Instagram, Jabbarnia received 20 requests overnight.

"I'm trying to crank out as many as I can," she said. "So I'm doing A.J. Brown, Saquon, Hurts. They want custom stuff."

As the Eagles take the field for the Super Bowl, fans will be cheering in style, decked out in fly fits to match the moment.

"It's definitely a memory," Maldonado said.

Fans can find Maldonado's custom sneaker designs on Instagram at @LeeksSneakss_, while Jabbarina shares her hand-painted jerseys at @CustomsByNell.