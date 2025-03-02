Who are the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 opponents? Here's what to know.

How the Eagles helped New Orleans terror attack survivor during "dark" time

After winning the NFC East, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will have a tough schedule for the 2025 regular season.

Here are the Eagles' opponents next season split up between home and away games:

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

What to know about Philadelphia Eagles 2025 opponents

Things can change between now and the start of the 2025 season, but on paper, the Eagles' opponents next season will be a gauntlet of contenders. The Birds will face 10 teams that made the playoffs in the 2024 season.

While we don't know the Eagles' week-by-week schedule yet, the team will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. The Eagles traveled to Kansas City in the 2023 season after losing Super Bowl LVII earlier that year and beat the Chiefs.

The Eagles will host the Detroit Lions, likely their top competition in the NFC, at Lincoln Financial Field in the 2025 season. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on his podcast last month that he wants to face the Birds on opening night of the 2025 season.

Another notable matchup on the road will be against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Last week, the Packers proposed a ban on the Eagles' highly effective short-yardage tush push play. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy called the tush push "bad for the game" in a message posted on the team's website after the Packers were eliminated by the Eagles in the playoffs.

The Birds will travel to Buffalo to face NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills in the regular season. Eagles fans travel well, so maybe we'll see some Philly fans jump through tables that weekend.