DC 33 wraps up voting on tentative deal with Parker administration, results expected to be released Monday

Residents in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood put out their trash Sunday night confident that their Monday pickup would happen. But will that be the case in the days ahead?

A week and a half ago, AFSCME District Council 33, with about 9,000 members, reached a tentative three-year agreement with the city of Philadelphia. The deal includes a 3% raise for each year. That agreement needs to be ratified by a majority of the union's members to go into effect. Over the past week, through Sunday afternoon, members voted in person at union headquarters in University City.

The union represents sanitation workers and other employees across multiple city departments, from police dispatchers and crossing guards to maintenance workers at Philadelphia International Airport.

All votes will be counted at the District 33 headquarters on Monday. That's when results are expected to be announced. In the meantime, many residents are left to wait and hope for the best.

Amber Daddezio and AJ Burton saw the trash mounds around Graduate Hospital and in North Philadelphia, where they live. While they hate to think about another potential halt to pickups, they also understand.

"It makes me nervous," Daddezio said.

"They're not paid nearly enough for this incredibly important hard work that they're doing every single day," Burton said.

It's a similar sentiment from Scout Woodhouse, who's willing to sacrifice a few more days if it means a fair deal for those who help keep the city running.

"They are the backbone of the city. They help operations and daily functions, and they deserve more," Woodhouse said.