Philadelphia administrator says cuts to Department of Education create "chaos" and "peril"

The Department of Education is slashing nearly 50% of its workforce as part of the Trump Administration's efforts to dismantle the agency.

While the move aims to reduce federal oversight and shift control of education to the states, it has sparked growing concern over the potential impact on schools that serve students with special education needs.

"We're very nervous. It creates chaos. It creates peril. I do not know where my funding is going to come from next year, next month," Dr. Alicia Kennedy, the director of special services at Global Leadership Academy Charter School in West Philadelphia, said. "If we can't meet their needs, then that leaves in a place where, where is it coming from? How are we going to supplement what we lose from federal funding from the state level, from the budgeting?

Kennedy believes deeply in the potential of every student. She began her career as a special education teacher and now oversees a program serving 125 students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Kennedy emphasized the importance of understanding each child's unique needs and celebrating their success.

"Every scholar has potential and every scholar can learn," she said. "To see that success and see a scholar's face light up when they get it… That's what makes this work so meaningful."

However, with the Trump Administration moving forward with plans to reduce the size of the ED, Kennedy and many others in the education field are worried about the future of special education funding.

Global Leadership Academy Charter School receives $40,053.17 per student receiving special services.

Pennsylvania receives nearly $600 million annually under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a critical funding source for special education programs in schools like Global Leadership Academy.

"Without having funding, I can't get hearing aids for a child who can't hear. I can't provide speech services or occupational therapy or physical therapy at the school setting," Kennedy said. "I won't be able to hire teachers to provide the service and teach the kids and provide the direct instruction that we are required to provide on a daily basis."

Parents like Jen Fisher, whose children receive special education services, are also deeply concerned about the potential consequences of these cuts.

"For our family, it would mean trying to find a way to fund these services on our own, and it would probably be almost impossible without the Department of Education," Fisher said. "I can't even imagine what it would cost."

Despite the uncertainty, Kennedy remains committed to ensuring her students receive the services they need.

"We have to continue to do what's best for the students that we serve every day," she said.

For now, the focus remains on providing the best possible education for all students, regardless of the challenges ahead.