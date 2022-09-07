City councilmember Cherelle Parker resigns ahead of expected run for mayor of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City councilmember Cherelle Parker resigned on Wednesday. She's expected to make a run to replace Jim Kenney in the mayor's office.

Parker is the third city councilmember this week to resign and the fourth in total.

Parker represents Philadelphia's ninth district, which stretches through the northwest and northeast communities in the city, including East Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, East Oak Lane, Olney, Lawncrest, Lawndale, Burholme and Oxford Circle.

On Tuesday, city councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green resigned from office Tuesday to run for the top job.

Three weeks ago, city councilmember, Allan Domb, resigned from his seat. He's still considering whether to run to replace Kenney, whose term expires in 2024.

Al Schmidt, president of the Committee of Seventy, told CBS3 he expects more resignations in the coming days.

Councilmembers Helen Gym and David Oh, along with City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, are rumored to also be considering a run for mayor.

"We only have 17 members of city council," Schmidt said. "So if you end up with a lot of vacancies, and it's too late to fill those vacancies in November, you will have a lot less representation on city council."

The Philadelphia City Council president is considering whether to call a special election to fill the vacant city council seats, but time is running out. If the special election does not coincide with the midterm election, it could cost up to a million dollars for the city to hold it at another time.