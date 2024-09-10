Philadelphia college students share what voting issues are most important to them

Philadelphia area college students weigh in on voting issues most important to them

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is brewing on college campuses across the Delaware Valley as students prepare to tune in to Tuesday's debate featuring former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Students from various universities shared what issues are driving their support for the candidates and how the debate performances might sway their votes.

Some college Republicans, like Billy Walker, a senior at Temple University, and Gus Fadden, a senior at West Chester University, are eager to watch Trump take the debate stage.

"I think every college Republican will be watching," Walker said.

Fadden added, "Wouldn't miss it for the world!"

On the other side, young Democrats are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Veronica Smith, with the Penn Dems, said she believes the country is ready for Harris to take office.

"A woman can and should be president," she said.

Julie Wright, a student at Lehigh University and president of Pennsylvania College Democrats, said she feels the same.

"I'm really looking forward to Kamala Harris' approach as more rooted in positivity and a pathway forward," she said.

For undecided voters, the debate could be crucial. Penn freshmen Odundo Omondi and Chris Alfano are still weighing their options.

Omondi said she's leaning toward Harris.

"But I wouldn't say I'm completely closing the door with Trump," she said.

Meanwhile, Alfano has decided he won't be voting for Trump. He said his top issue is preserving democracy and is considering a third-party candidate if Harris doesn't more clearly define her own platform. He said he'd like to see Harris "identify with certain policies of the Biden administration but offer an alternative vision for what a Harris presidency would look like."

Omondi is particularly interested in how the candidates will address the economy and foreign policy, while Smith and other college Democrats highlighted climate change and environmental justice as top concerns.

"Kamala Harris wants to codify Roe v. Wade," Smith said, emphasizing her support for a woman's right to abortion.

However, this stance is a deal-breaker for some Republicans.

"It's not just a black-and-white issue that the Democrats can just paint as 'oh well Republicans hate women,'" Fadden said. "It's about life."

Republican supporters shared they also believe Trump's economic policies would benefit them directly.

"As a broke college student, every penny matters," Walker said.

Harris' use of social media memes to engage young voters has sparked mixed reactions.

"When it comes to things like, oh the brat summer or all the memes — that's all they've got," Fadden said.

Meanwhile, Wright enjoyed them but hopes the Harris campaign will now move beyond them.

"Once that wave of honestly, just straight memes and humor dies down, we need to keep pushing forward," Wright said. "I'm really hoping Kamala Harris uses that opportunity tonight."