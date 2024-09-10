Harris-Trump debate gives Philadelphia-area college journalists taste of national politics

College journalists prepare to cover their first presidential debate

College journalists prepare to cover their first presidential debate

College journalists prepare to cover their first presidential debate

Voters are not the only ones excited about tonight's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Some of Philadelphia's youngest journalists are covering their first political and national debate.

Sophomore Kasey Shamis is a photographer for Drexel University's newspaper "The Triangle." She received word Saturday night that she's now part of the press pool.

"I am really hoping to connect with other journalists," Shamis said. "I am hoping this is not the only debate I cover and Drexel University covers."

Olivia Schlinkman, the editor-in-chief of West Chester University's student newspaper "The Quad," said that although she's graduating this year, this is also the highlight of her college career.

"To be that close to candidates and their surrogates and to get to ask questions that pertain to the student body students want to know about," Schlinkman said.

Staff reporter Carlo Constantine will join Schlinkman at tonight's debate. Constantine said this would also be an experience of a lifetime, and the city was fired up.

"People who may show up as protestors or demonstrators in addition to somebody who might be in the spin room," Constantine said.

As the excitement builds, Schlinkman said they hope candidates address issues closer to home.

"Along the lines of college costs and education just because the topic of student loans and whatnot is a very hot one," Olivia said.

Meanwhile, several colleges and universities across the Philadelphia region will host debate watch parties tonight for their students.