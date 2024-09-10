Philadelphia-area colleges, universities holding watch parties for Harris-Trump debate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2024 election will be the first time many college students will cast a ballot in a national political race.

As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to take on former President Donald Trump on the debate stage at the National Constitution Center, universities around the Philadelphia area are planning to use it as a teachable moment.

Widener University is one of a number of schools across our region hosting watch parties.

Senior Taylor Easter says her peers are looking forward to hearing from candidates regarding issues that are close to their communities.

"I think people are interested in hearing about gun control and reproductive justice," Easter said. "In general there's concern about partisanship, whether or not we are able to have civil conversations with each other."

Widener is also helping students get registered and ready to vote.

Tonight's watch party is inside Lathem Hall where students will begin arriving before 9 p.m.

First-year student Ryan Francis is majoring in communications. He one day hopes to become a journalist. He says he's hoping to hear the candidates stance on student loans.

"I like to have money and I'd like to hear their stances because I haven't heard a ton from both of them yet," Francis said.

Following tonight's debate will be student-facilitated discussions.

Temple University is also planning a watch party on campus.

"This is a very important election of course, but also recognizing that a lot of our students are voting for the very first time," David Brown, assisant dean of community and communication, said in a live interview Tuesday morning.

"Our campaign called Temple Votes is really focused on being able to have voter education, engagement and hopefully, registration. That students who are not registered will be able to be informed to get registered," Brown added.