Christmas could be coldest in decade. Here are HVAC tips to keep home delightful

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures on Christmas Day could be the lowest they've been in decades, which is forcing HVAC companies in the Philadelphia area to work in overdrive.

The weather outside is frightful, but the team at GEN3 Electric and HVAC in Grays Ferry is ready to keep your home delightful.

"Unfortunately, we call these huge shifts fire season," Debbie Lutz, general manager at GEN3 Electric and HVAC, said. "And that's because people really overtax their electrical systems, especially when they're trying to use window AC units or electrical space heaters."

With this being the start of the cold season, there are no signs of stopping.

GEN3 Electric and HVAC wants to ensure your HVAC system isn't slowly dying.

"It's always the coldest and the hottest days that we get the teary, really panicky phone calls," Lutz said.

Lutz says to test the system before getting your corn for popping.

"Typically in Philly, it should be prior to Thanksgiving," Lutz said. "But we know, I know some proud Philadelphians, they don't turn on the heat until Christmas, and if they haven't turned it on and really checked it, they really should do so before Christmas holiday weekend when everything starts to shut down."

Lutz says before it's 10 below, seal your windows and door jams, close your curtain or blinds, and free up space around radiators and vents. She also says to buy a humidifier.

"It's time to raise the humidity," she said. "More humid air will feel warmer, so at lower temperatures, you'll feel a lot more comfortable in the house."

While you'll hate going out in the storm, Lutz says the ideal temperature in your house should be between 65 and 68 degrees.