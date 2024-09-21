Controversial 76ers arena proposal looms over Chinatown's 29th annual Mid-Autumn Festival in Philadelphia

Thousands of people flocked to Chinatown on Saturday for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The annual event celebrating Chinese culture took on a special significance this year as the community fights the development of the 76ers' controversial arena.

Several blocks of North 10th Street were closed to vehicle traffic as festivalgoers enjoyed watching dancers, martial arts demonstrations and musical performances.

"This festival is part of what we would lose if the arena goes in," Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United, said. Chang's nonprofit organized the festival.

Chang used the event to spread the word and get more folks to join the fight. People printed protest signs and laid out "Save Chinatown" buttons on a table.

"We're encouraging folks to make their voices heard," Chang said. "Call their councilmembers."

Some people fear an arena near Chinatown would change the neighborhood forever by increasing traffic, making it harder to park and hurting businesses.

"If the arena comes to this area, the construction will take at least six years," Xu Lin, the owner of a restaurant called Bubblefish, said. "I don't think my business will survive for six years of construction."

The possibility of a new Center City arena took a step closer to reality on Wednesday when Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that she forged a deal to keep the team in Philadelphia.

The @sixers’s controversial proposal to build an arena near Chinatown loomed large over @AsAmUnited’s 29th annual Mid-Autumn Festival today on North 10th St. The event, featuring martial arts demonstrations, lion dancers and calligraphy, drew about 7,500 people to Chinatown. pic.twitter.com/hkcCtGW3NV — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) September 21, 2024

"It's very disappointing that our mayor is endorsing the proposal," Lin said.

Supporters of the project said it will create jobs and revitalize Market East.

"Philadelphia is a wonderful city and I feel like this can help and hurt us in a lot of different ways," Community College of Philadelphia student Malik Still said.

Plans for the new facility still need to pass a vote in city council. Until then, businesses like Bubblefish remain in limbo.

"I want [to] keep fighting," Lin said "I don't think this is over."