Meet the Northeast Philadelphia brothers who made their Union debut and won a Catholic League title

In the City of Brotherly Love, the Westfield brothers from Northeast Philly currently hold the crown.

On Saturday, 19-year-old Frankie Westfield made his debut with the Philadelphia Union. He assisted on a goal in the 4-2 win over Orlando City SC.

The next day, 17-year-old Rocco Westfield helped lead Father Judge High School to its first Catholic League basketball title in more than a quarter century.

"Walking out in front of all those people because that's the first time I've played in front of that big of a crowd, it was special, especially with the group of guys that we had," Rocco Westfield said. "We all had a togetherness the whole season and it felt great."

Frankie Westfield wasn't the only relative in the stands watching his younger brother win the Catholic League title at The Palestra.

Frankie and Rocco's mom is one of 11 kids, and the whole family was there.

"I think all of them were there," Frankie Westfield said. "Every cousin."

Frankie Westfield said he was a little too excited when he made his debut at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. He became the 10th homegrown player in club history to start a season opener.

"I feel like just the walkout for the game was amazing," Frankie Westfield said. "Just seeing that crowd and the fire was shooting up."

Growing up in Northeast Philly, Frankie, Rocco and their brother, John, were always competitive. And usually, it would end in a fight.

"If I lose, I'll fight him, that's usually how it ended," Frankie Westfield said.

But along the way, the Westfield's parents always pushed them to be better.

"They [broke] up a lot of fights when we were younger but credit to them," Rocco Westfield said. "They always push us to be better and we look up to them because they motivate us every day."