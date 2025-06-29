Multiple rowhome buildings collapse after fire and explosion in Philadelphia, at least 2 people hospitalized

A fire and explosion were reported and three rowhome buildings collapsed in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood early Sunday, sending at least two people to hospitals, officials said.

Philadelphia police and fire units responded to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street, near Clarissa Street, just before 5 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia cameras in the area show at least three structures that have collapsed with smoke emanating from the rubble.

CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia Fire Department executive officer Daniel McCarty said other buildings adjacent to the collapses have damage as well. A collapse zone is in place in case other collapses occur.

Police said the two people taken to hospitals are elderly women – one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

"This will be an extensive, all-day operation for the Philadelphia Fire Department," McCarty said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and search and rescue operations are underway. The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections is on site examining buildings.

"Big bang" wakes up resident

A resident on the block said she was sleeping when she heard "a big bang" and at first thought her husband fell off the edge of the bed.

"And then I had to come to the window and look out, and I seen people walking up and down the street," she said. "And then I came downstairs and my door was all blown open and there was glass everywhere on my floor."

Other residents from blocks away felt their houses shake. Another resident said he heard a noise that sounded like thunder.

"I mean, it's like something out of a movie. The houses, you know, they're underneath. So they had to pull them out of the house," one woman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.