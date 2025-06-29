Neighbors describe fatal house explosion that shook Philadelphia's Nicetown section: "It was so powerful"

Neighbors say the explosion that caused multiple rowhomes to collapse in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia Sunday morning woke them up and shook their homes.

"It just sounded like a bomb, a large bomb. A very large bomb," said Jamil Harris, who lives in Nicetown.

The explosion happened on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street, near Clarissa Street, shortly before 5 a.m. One person died and two others were injured, officials said.

"Basically, for a three-block radius, this block and the next adjacent block, everybody's house shook and everybody's windows bust out," Harris said.

Alan Carroll, who lives across the street from the explosion, was one of the first people who went outside and saw the smoke and flames coming from the homes, which had already collapsed with people trapped inside.

At least three homes are partially collapsed, officials said.

"It was so powerful that it knocked our windows down ... it knocked the curtains off the window," Carroll said. "Then you start hearing a woman screaming, saying, 'Help me, help me, help me,' so my son ... and another gentleman went over there to the house and pulled her out."

That neighbor and another woman were rescued during an initial search of the scene.

Both are now recovering in the hospital. A spokesperson for Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson confirmed that one of the hospitalized victims works for Johnson.

The fire department also said that during a secondary search, a third victim was pulled from the rubble, but officials say she died from injuries sustained in the collapse.

"I think right now the neighborhood, we're real sad right now," Harris said.

Officials have since evacuated West Bristol Street, and residents were taken to a nearby elementary school to get shelter and resources. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping with recovery efforts.

Neighbors like Carroll are now reflecting on a tragic morning that will stay with them for a long time.

"It's very scary," Carroll said. "To hear something that loud and that close. God forbid if I was outside, walking right past and stuff like that. And the crazy part is I was going to park there last night, but I found parking another spot."

Crews have already begun boarding up windows on West Bristol Street that were broken as a result of this explosion

As for when residents can return to their homes, that is still unclear because this investigation is going to take some time.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said anyone who wants to help can contribute to the City of Philadelphia's One Philly Fund online.